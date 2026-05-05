Educators and policymakers: Engaging with the Fashioning a Just Transition Manifesto

Clean Clothes Campaign (CCC) and a coalition of 234 organisations across Europe and Asia have launched the Fashioning a Just Transition Manifesto on May 1, calling for systemic change across the global fashion industry.

The manifesto outlines a vision for a “just fashion system” that prioritises workers’ rights, environmental protection and equitable economic structures. Developed in collaboration with young people, garment workers and advocacy groups, the framework sets out both near-term goals for 2030 and longer-term structural transformation across the value chain.

According to CCC, the initiative is intended as both a policy reference and a mobilisation tool, encouraging stakeholders—from educators and students to brands and policymakers—to engage with labour rights and climate action as interconnected issues rather than separate agendas.

Contributors to the manifesto emphasise that sustainability efforts must include fair wages, safe working conditions and worker participation in decision-making. Khalid Mahmood of Labour Education Foundation noted that environmental transition cannot be considered “just” without guaranteeing decent work and social protections, particularly in manufacturing regions.

Similarly, Alena Ivanova of Labour Behind the Label highlighted the need for broader structural reforms, including wealth redistribution and stronger welfare systems. Armin Šestić added that living wages are foundational, arguing that sustainability frameworks remain incomplete if workers continue to face poverty.

The manifesto proposes a series of principles for the industry, including fair distribution of climate transition costs, reduced overproduction, corporate accountability and the restoration of natural ecosystems. It also calls for stronger collective organisation and global solidarity across the fashion workforce.

For fashion educators, the initiative reflects a growing shift toward embedding social justice, labour rights and systems thinking into sustainability curricula. It signals that future industry frameworks are likely to demand not only technical innovation, but also a deeper understanding of policy, ethics and global supply chain dynamics.