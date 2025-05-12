Edward Enninful’s EE72 to launch magazine in September

EE72, the media and entertainment company co-founded by former British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful and his sister Akua Enninful in February, has unveiled its first venture, a new digital platform and quarterly print publication called 72 Magazine.

In a statement, EE72 said the online platform and magazine would be the “cornerstone of the brand’s creative universe,” and would be positioned at the intersection of fashion, beauty, luxury and culture, delivering “captivating storytelling paired with bold, beautiful imagery that resonate and interact with global communities”.

The digital platform EE72 and the 72 Magazine will debut in September, featuring exclusive interviews and “deep explorations into the forces shaping our creative world” to drive culture forward with “news-making images and stories that transcend traditional media boundaries”.

EE72’s platform will be led by Simone Oliver, previously senior vice president of digital content at BET and global editor-in-chief at Refinery29, who has been appointed head of content. She will bring her expertise in digital strategy and work with seasoned editor Sarah Harris, previously editor-at-large at British Vogue, who joins as editorial director across both the magazine and platform. The creative direction for the magazine will be led by duo Lee Swillingham and Stuart Spalding at Suburbia.

Edward Enninful, co-founder and chief creative officer and Akua Enninful co-founder and chief executive of EE72, said: “When we founded our media and entertainment company, we knew we wanted EE72 to be built as a platform first, with 72 Magazine as its cornerstone - bringing together best-in-class teams to define and deliver boundary-breaking storytelling and content.

"This launch with a dedicated publication are shining examples of our vision to champion creative integrity and collaboration. We are excited to share an editorial world that reflects the cultural shifts shaping today’s landscape.”