EFM combines sport and tailoring for NYFW: Men's

Tailoring is dead they say. Not so fast, EFM – Engineered for Motion – was there at New York Fashion Week: Men's to refute that statement. For their spring/summer 2018 collection took tailored looks and found ways to infuse athleisure influences.

This task is actually easier than it sounds. To create the aesthetic, designer Donrad Duncan used several new fabrics including tropical wool engineered with Coolmax for comfort in suits, and mesh in products like bomber jackets and blazers.

Duncan's collection carried us through all variations of the season from those first days of spring when it's still nippy and outerwear pieces are needed, to the days of summer when we just want a t-shirt and a pair of cropped pants.

The collection was heavy on the neutral colors, obviously trying to play it safe for the sporty guys who don't want to wear anything too bright. But it had some colorful injections that stood out from the other offerings. Camouflage jacquard was used on a statement making cardigan and there was a blazer in metallic blue that is sure to make you the life of the party.

The collection danced the line between the cool, casual guy and the slightly edgier, bold one with a taste for tailored pieces. It was something for every customer.

photo: courtesy of Kyle Adams Photography