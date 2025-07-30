EFSA recommends cage-free fur farming for improved animal welfare

Paris - The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) issued a scientific opinion on Wednesday recommending abandoning the cage system to improve the welfare of fur animals on farms. The EFSA suggests opting for a system of "enclosures that offer more space and stimulation" to mink or red foxes.

This opinion was requested by the European Commission as part of its response to a petition requesting the end of the fur industry. The petition was submitted in 2023 after gathering one and a half million signatures.

At the time, Mark Oaten, chief executive officer of the International Fur Federation, said he was open to "a scientific review of fur farms". He specified that an outright ban would cost thousands of jobs for an industry that represents 18 billion dollars worldwide.

The EFSA gathered studies on five species (mink, red fox and arctic fox, raccoon dog, chinchilla). This also included site visits, hearings and calls for contributions to identify the points that harm the welfare of these animals and the means to remedy them.

"For all five species, the most relevant points concern the size and layout of the cages. These restrict movement and prevent the animals from foraging. They can also lead to sensory under-stimulation or over-stimulation (for example, if there is no shelter allowing the animal to isolate itself if necessary)", the health authority said in the preamble.

Mink raised in groups can, for example, inflict injuries on each other. The EFSA recommends isolating them after a certain age and separating males and females beforehand. Red foxes and raccoon dogs would benefit from a change in cage flooring and more space to reduce paw problems. Chinchillas suffer from the impossibility of hiding when a human, a source of stress, is nearby. The authority recommends adding a shelter.

It adds that most of the points identified cannot be improved under the "current production system because the limited size of the cages prevents the addition" of equipment. Improvements related to food are possible, however, for example by giving chew bones to foxes or hay to chinchillas.

The authority highlights the lack of information on possible alternatives to cages since this system is widespread in fur animal production.

Around 20 European countries have already banned fur farming, including about 15 EU members.