Ego joins Christmas charity campaign

Manchester-based fashion brand Ego has joined the Samaritan Purse ‘shoebox’ appeal, Operation Christmas Child, with the launch of limited-edition slippers.

The ‘Hope’ diamanté pearl detailed faux fur slippers are available in white, pink, black and grey, and Ego will donate 100 percent of proceeds to Operation Christmas Child.

Image: courtesy of Ego

The charity slippers are also being sent out in bespoke Ego x Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes, designed to “create a sense of excitement and lift the spirits of children who need a little joy in their lives”.

Inside the box, customers will receive a guide on how to send a shoebox gift to an underprivileged child via the charity campaign alongside a pre-paid barcode and information on finding the nearest drop-off point. Samaritan’s Purse will open collections from November 15 to 22 across the UK.

Operation Christmas Child sends the shoeboxes filled with small toys, hygiene items, and school supplies to children affected by war, poverty, natural disaster, famine, and disease in more than 100 countries.

Image: courtesy of Ego

Ego chief executive Adeel Fiaz said of the campaign in a statement: “We are very grateful to be in a position to be able to give back and use our platform as a vehicle to spread such an important message. It’s been an incredibly challenging couple of years and we really hope that our dedicated Ego customers will be inspired to support and raise awareness for a great cause.”