Ego launches collection with Love Island’s Millie Court

Womenswear and footwear label Ego is teaming up with Love Island’s Millie Court to launch a new collection of shoes and bags for spring.

Launching on March 28, the new 34-piece collection features “bold colour palettes, striking silhouettes and statement styles for every occasion,” explains Ego, and has been born from Court’s “love for colour and coveted style”.

The footwear is inspired by Y2K nostalgia and includes skin-tight knee-high boots, mules and chunky platforms with hardware detailing running throughout, available in a colour palette of blue, green, gold and black. The collection also features a chunky wedge that has been given a contemporary makeover in candy pink and finished with delicate straps.

Court has also designed a capsule collection of handbags featuring feminine shapes with padded, fur, and chain detailing.

Commenting on the collection, Court said in a statement: “I’m so excited to create a collection with Ego for Spring which felt wearable, style-led and reflective of my edgier side. Every detail is considered and champions the more bold, fearless side of my style. Colour is at the core of this collection, and I want everyone to feel confident wearing it.”

Court showcases the collection in the campaign imagery alongside complimentary figure-hugging clothing silhouettes “to flatter the curve,” including a Mugler inspired bodysuit, PVC trousers, jersey bra tops, cut out knits and classic little black dresses and boyfriend jeans.

Ego co-owner Adeel Fiaz added: “The Ego girl can totally relate to Millie and her style and she was our first choice for our next collection. Millie has brought a new energy to the brand and her vision in creating a collection which had colour at the heart is something we’re particularly excited about sharing.

"This collection was to make a statement and to showcase Millie in a way that we’d not seen her before. She has a huge positive influence on women everywhere and we’re so happy that she’s joined the Ego family.”

Millie for Ego is available from March 28. Footwear is available from 22.99 pounds in UK sizes 3-9, with the bags starting at 17.99 pounds.

