Egonlab announces Crocs NFT collab alongside runway debut

Emerging label Egonlab has welcomed the upcoming season in the form of a utopian debut runway show and a number of digital activations, including a collaboration with Crocs on a non-fungible token (NFT) collection.

Florentin Glemarec and Kevin Nompeiz, the design duo behind the newly established high-fashion house, took to the Paris Fashion Week runway to present an AW22 collection, entitled ‘Egonimati’. Its name refers to a secret society that established a new world order centred around universal happiness, a utopian vision that the label said is “embodied in some 30 silhouettes with tellurian power”.

Models, both men and women, paced down the runway at Paris’s L’Oratoire du Louvre in mostly dark-toned garments, with the occasional bright hues scattered among them. Layers and voluminous silhouettes were prominent features throughout the line, with some looks reminiscent of Illuminati figures, albeit more theatrical. A notable piece came in the form of a pyramid-shaped ballgown formed from 20 pieces of draped fabric that appeared to hover as it moved.

A partnership with glove maker Agnelle was also present on the runway, seen on a number of models that donned a selection of handcrafted lambskin gloves that appear as quilted outer sleeves. Much of the collection implements Egonlab’s collaboration with Cashmere Flakes, which provided the design house with cashmere fibre that it said “respects the environment and the pace of life of the goats”.

Digital activations taking the brand into the metaverse

Alongside its runway inauguration, the designers have also revealed several digitally-centred partnerships and projects to accelerate its “dematerialisation”, as it described in a news release that followed the show.

In association with digital creation studio Cosmic Shelter, Egonlab has launched a metaverse-like site, which forms an immersive experience that mirrors the brand’s often mysterious aesthetic. A digital showroom is also to be available through augmented reality headsets, allowing users to view Egonlab pieces in the virtual world.

It is continuing its digitalisation through a collaboration with Crocs, on the launch of a five-piece NFT collection consisting of classic footwear styles adorned with crystals. A portion of the profits from the digital artwork will be donated to associations that provide digital technology for underserved youth.