EIDM to hold ceremony in celebration of Lille campus inauguration

French Fashion and luxury school group EIDM is hosting an inaugural celebration to celebrate the opening of its campus in Lille.

Founded in Paris in 2007, EIDM has inaugurated two new campuses in Nice and Lille for the 2023/2024 academic year. The opening of the Lille campus will be accompanied by a ribbon-cutting ceremony to be held at 2 rue de Tenremonde, on September 22 at 6:30 pm CEST.

EIDM has chosen the city of Lille as part of a strategic approach. In a press release, Ophélie Kubiak, the director of the Lille campus, stated: "The Hauts de France region is known for its textile industry. Fashion has played a key role in the history of the Lille metropolis. We are delighted to be able to offer students an innovative and professional education that will open the door to the most prestigious fashion and luxury houses."

Students from Lille and Nice can now enrol in the first and third year Bachelor level courses in fashion art direction and styling, fashion business, luxury management and fashion communication & marketing offered by the institution. They can also choose to follow the first-year programme of the master in art and event management and fashion & luxury management.

EIDM inaugurates Lille campus with an opening ceremony

The inaugural evening will welcome the school's partners, collaborators, and local elected officials for a series of events in the form of showrooms and collection presentations. The event will open with a roundtable discussion on the theme of second-hand items starting at 7 pm CEST.

It will be led by Justine Thiriez, a fashion designer specialising in slow fashion and a member of the Fashion Green Hub association, Maurane Nait Mazi, founder of the French news platform about second-hand fashion CMCM and the circular economy expert Bruno Vanhove. EIDM Lille director Ophélie Kubiak will have the honour of cutting the ribbon, a symbolic gesture, at 8 pm CEST.

The EIDM, an international fashion and luxury school, offers a range of courses at the bachelor and master level in the fields of styling, communication, and artistic direction. It has a large network of alumni that are currently working for luxury brands such as Jean Paul Gaultier, Versace, Mugler and Dolce & Gabbana.

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.FR. Translation and editing from French into English by Veerle Versteeg.