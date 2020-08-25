Eileen Fisher collaborates with West Elm on home collection

Eileen Fisher has partnered with contemporary home design company West Elm to launch a new line of upcycled home decor pieces, marking the first time the designer has brought her denim felting method to a major home retailer.

Featuring home decor and furniture created using upcycled Eileen Fisher materials, the West Elm + Eileen Fisher collection builds upon the fashion brand's sustainable mission by giving garments a second life beyond the closet. Both retailers share a similar goal in developing responsible designs through conscientious manufacturing with a zero-waste system.

“Our team was delighted to partner with West Elm because of our shared passion for creating responsibly-designed products," Eileen Fisher said in a statement/ "With these beautiful designs, we are extending each garment’s life cycle and drastically reducing the waste that we put out into the world. As other brands join our mission, we will increase the potential to create positive change in the way we manufacture — by being kinder to the planet."

The limited-edition collection includes throw pillows and casual seating pieces, available through both retailer's e-commerce sites. Items range in price from 159 to 355 dollars

Image: Eileen Fisher