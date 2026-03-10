Eldon Square places creativity at the heart of retail transformation strategy

Shopping centre Eldon Square, located in Newcastle, is launching a new creative sector platform called ‘Future Heritage’ to champion emerging talent across the North East, as part of its ongoing retail and leisure transformation strategy.

In a statement, Eldon Square, which is operated by XPE Group, said the ‘Future Heritage’ project would “accelerate long-term investment performance and deliver civic impact as part of sector-defining asset transformation and growth for Eldon Square” as it believes that embedding cultural programming will strengthen the centre’s commercial performance.

The initiative is aligned with Eldon Square’s 50th anniversary this year and has been developed in partnership with Newcastle College and department store retailer Fenwick, which anchors the shopping centre.

The first activation of ‘Future Heritage’ will feature around 80 Level 3 Newcastle College students undertaking fashion, textiles, marketing and art and design programmes. Each of the students has been tasked with producing fabric designs and fashion items that celebrate Newcastle’s heritage in the context of Eldon Square’s milestone year.

The project will culminate in a major showcase event in September at the soon-to-launch Freight Island, a 60,000 square foot mixed-use entertainment venue in Eldon Square. The showcase is expected to form part of the British Fashion Council’s consumer programme during London Fashion Week.

Pete Cooper, director at XPE Group, said: “Retail real estate ownership has changed. Making it work now requires different modelling, management and mindset. Three years into our repositioning strategy, the numbers demonstrate what is possible when the civic and private sector align around a smart, mutually beneficial strategy.

“Future Heritage extends that approach. We are embedding cultural and local creative industries infrastructure directly into Eldon Square’s commercial fabric. Why? Because the creative sector is widely recognised as an outstanding future growth opportunity already outperforming many comparable UK sectors, and it is a sector, particularly in Newcastle, where its cultural roots run deep.”

The hope for Eldon Square is that the project will “strengthen long-term commercial resilience through meaningful local retailer partnerships and relationships with key city stakeholders,” while also building on its growth in 2025, where the centre welcomed 26.4 million visitors and delivered +4.3 percent total sales growth.

Commenting on the initiative, Jon Ridley, principal of Newcastle College, added: “This collaboration brings together organisations to celebrate and harness North East creativity and talent. By working with Eldon Square and engaging with international industry platforms such as the British Fashion Council, we are giving our students an accessible, supportive pathway to showcase their brilliance to industry.

“Experiential learning is central to our approach; students develop skills, networks and real opportunities to thrive. They are not just observing from the sidelines and making notes; they are hands-on, shaping the creative and retail landscape of Newcastle and the UK.”

Eldon Square features more than 100 retailers, including John Lewis & Partners, Fenwick, Sephora, Next and H&M, alongside food and beverage providers and leisure experiences.