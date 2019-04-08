Elie Saab collaborating on Dubai beachfront property

Lebanese couturier Elie Saab has confirmed he will be designing haute interiors for a landmark beachfront property in Dubai with real estate company Emaar.

The Emaar Beachfront is a new gated island destination in Dubai and will offer panoramic views of the Dubai skyline and Palm Jumeirah, and to make it even more luxurious, Emaar has partnered with fashion designer Elie Saab for the first time.

In a statement, Emaar said the interior of the new residential development will reflect the “innate elegance and exceptional detailing” that Elie Saab is known for, to create “sumptuous residences” that will reflect the designers style and signature.

Elie Saab said in a statement: "Over the years, Elie Saab has evolved into a lifestyle brand, through the development of diversified product categories that deliver a unique experience of the brand's universe.

“Through this new collaboration, brought by Emaar, leaders and experts in real estate, Elie Saab is confident that its aim at extending the brand experience into home and interiors will be a granted success.”

The couturier will be designing the interiors of the 1 to 3-bedroom apartments throughout the tower by Elie Saab at Emaar Beachfront as well as a collection of four-bedroom penthouses, overlooking the Arabian Sea, The Palm and Dubai Marina.

The style will celebrate the 1930 Art Deco era, added both brands, and will also include ground level boutique fashion stores, galleries and cafes as well as lobbies designed by Elie Saab, which Emaar states will promote the “feeling of luxury”.

In addition, there will be a pool deck, inspired by Miami lifestyle, and an infinity edge swimming pool facing the Palms, gym and recreational facilities add to the quality of life, which will all be designed for “haute living”.

Mohamed Alabbar, chairman of Emaar, added: "Elie Saab is the pride of the Arab world, and a fascinating international success story. Through our first association with Elie Saab, admired by the world's leading celebrities, we are offering discerning customers a new lifestyle address. Every aspect of these glamorous residences is personally designed by Elie Saab.”

Image: Elie Saab at Emaar Beachfront interior lobby rendering courtesy of Emaar