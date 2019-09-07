Elizabeth Purpich to launch collection during New York Fashion Week

The Elizabeth Purpich Collection, founded by Elizabeth Younger Purpich, will be launching its new collection of custom-made, luxury leather handbags during New York Fashion Week on September 10 at the Four Seasons Hotel New York. Paying homage to her alma mater, Auburn University, part of Purpich's presentation will feature pieces of her recently launched "WDE" Collection. In addition, the NYFW show will introduce Purpich's NASA Collection, inspired by the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

"I'm really excited to launch my expanded collection during New York Fashion Week, showcasing the Elizabeth Purpich brand for the fifth time," said Purpich in a statement. "Ideally situated in the heart of midtown Manhattan, the Four Seasons Hotel New York will feature my WDE Collection, including handbags for every day, travel, special occasions as well as gameday. My NASA Collection includes clutches perfect for special occasions that feature futuristic, metallic leathers and hides inspired by the Apollo 11 lunar landing. We believe the Elizabeth Purpich brand as well as the WDE and NASA Collections uniquely epitomize the dynamic art of fashion. We hope you can join us on September 10th."

Purpich has been designing handbags under her namesake label since 2013. Having established her brand and a strong portfolio, Purpich has already developed a loyal customer base. The WDE and NASA Collections will also be showcased at high-end boutiques and hotels across the country at select dates in September and October.

In a statement, Purpich added that, "In addition, I'm excited to host the official launch of the FACET Cosmetics brand, featuring lush products that beautifully accentuate the face, eyes and lips of all skin tones. My friend, Patty Busmire, created FACET in response to a need in the marketplace. The name comes from the many facets of a woman and the many faces we, as women, present to the world. Women wear so many hats in life and FACET celebrates this with its luxurious feeling – and looking – make-up."