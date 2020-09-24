Elle Education launches Elle Fashion Week

Elle Education will organize the first Elle Education Fashion Week from September 28 to October 1. During the online event, aspiring fashion professionals can learn about different areas of fashion from experts in their field. There will be four free live sessions with experts in the industry.

The aim of Elle Education Fashion Week is to inspire individuals to follow their passion for the industry and gain some knowledge on their desired career path. During these weeks professionals will be delving into specific aspects of Image Consulting and Fashion Styling, Event Production, Consumer Behavior for Branding and Marketing.

The program will be the following:

Monday, September 28: “The Power of Fashion Image” by Beauty Papers Online Editor, John William.

Tuesday, September 29: “Culture meets Fashion: An introduction to Fashion PR Event Production” by Events Director at IPR London, Jessica Leyton.

Wednesday, September 30: “Humanizing Brands - The Psychology of Brands and Consumer Behavior” by Founder at Style Psychology LTD, Kate Nightingale.

Thursday, October 1: “Social Behaviour & Its Impact on Building A Brand” by Pooja Nerukar, Launching and Brand Communication Expert.

For more information or to register visit the Elle Education website.