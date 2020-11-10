Ellesse launch technical outerwear collection with Go Outdoors

Sportswear brand Ellesse has collaborated with Go Outdoors on an exclusive technical outerwear collection for autumn/winter 2020.

Ellesse, which was born on the slopes in the 1960s, is returning to its roots with an exclusive collection designed to provide technical wear for both style and performance, with outdoor specialists Go Outdoors.

Launching this month, the collection for both men and women is comprised of alpine and outerwear essentials.

Key features of the collaboration include technical jackets for both men and women. There are two styles, a longer line parka with a nod to Leonardo Servadio’s first padded ski jacket designs.

The parka comes in navy for men, and features a detachable faux fur hood, while the women’s hooded parka comes in classic white with a flattering belted waist. Both jackets feature mesh lining, layered with shell fabric for breathability and maximum weather protection.

The second jacket option for both men and women is inspired by a more refined puffer jacket design and offers a more lightweight, casual slopestyle option. The ‘Drumond’ (men’s) and ‘Yarnold’ (women’s) jackets are both a shorter fit jacket with welded waterproof quilting.

Each jacket in the collaborative collection features detachable snow skirt, inner pockets and lens wipes.

Completing the collection are ski salopettes for both men and women available with detachable braces, taped seams, internal ankle gaiters, and reinforced kick patches, as well as base layers including long john bottoms and long-sleeved tops in soft brush backed elastane fabric.

The collection is available exclusively at Go Outdoors, the UK’s largest outdoor retailer with more than 2 million square foot of shop floor across 67 stores.

Images: courtesy of Go Outdoors/ Ellesse