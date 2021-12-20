Ellesse releases winter collection with Jade Thirwall

Ellesse has unveiled its newest collection, fronted by Little Mix’s Jade Thirwall.

The brand mixes its own sports lifestyle theme alongside the more contemporary look that Thirwall brings. It establishes “a natural fit between star and brand.”

“I’m so excited to be working with Ellesse and I really love this AW21 range,” said Thirwall of the collection. “There’s a whole mix of products that can be worn either as loungewear or to style up and wear for occasions. It’s all super comfy too, which is my absolute go to at the moment!”

The collection is available on the Ellesse website, as well as on Asos and JD Sports.