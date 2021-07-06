  • Home
Ellesse teams up with Patta to “shake up” tennis

By Danielle Wightman-Stone

1 hour ago

Ellesse has announced a three-year partnership with global streetwear brand Patta to “shake up tennis culture” starting with a community-based tennis tournament.

‘City Slam’ will take place on July 19 to promote accessibility and inclusivity in tennis and showcase home-grown talent from a diverse array of social backgrounds and inner-city areas.

The tournament will be coordinated by the charity Performance Plus Sport, which works to create sporting opportunities for young people to build self-belief and develop life skills.

Simon Breckon, Ellesse brand director, said in a statement: “We want everyone to be able to enjoy tennis as a sport, regardless of their socioeconomic background, and we’re committed to creating accessibility to tennis through funding programmes such as this one with Performance Plus Sport.”

The winning players will be awarded a one-year scholarship for individual training programmes funded by Ellesse and Patta, as well as tennis equipment and kit.

Timothy Sabajo, founder of Patta, added: “Working in partnership with Ellesse and Performance Plus Sport is an opportunity for Patta to join a revolution in changing the perception of tennis and making it more accessible for everyone. We’re excited to be partnering with ellesse on something that is so close to our hearts.”

