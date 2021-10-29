Ellesse unveils collaboration with YouTube group Sidemen

Sportswear apparel brand, Ellesse has launched its collaboration with YouTube group Sidemen.

The co-branded collection includes eight different styles including hoodies, jackets, jogging pants, t-shirts and a half zip top. Caps and beanies are available as well, with the collection featuring bright red orange camouflage patterns throughout.

Discussing the collaboration, Sidemen group member Ethan said that it had been “amazing to co-design a collection that we’d wear ourselves,” and that the brand had gotten in touch with the group after seeing him in a vintage Ellesse piece.

The YouTube group, which owns apparel brand Sidemen Clothing, has amassed a total of 128 million followers over multiple YouTube platforms.

“We are inspired by the group’s creativity through their variety of entertaining shows and are so happy to support their future in Sidemen clothing with a playful yet style-conscious set of sportswear,” stated Ellesse.

The collection is available on both Sidemen and Ellesse websites.