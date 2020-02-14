Eloquii launches bridal "pop in" with Ella & Oak

Eloquii has made its first foray into the bridalwear market. The popular retailer specializing in women’s clothing sized 14 to 28 partnered with bridal retailer Ella & Oak. The collaborative effort will see a series of bridal "pop-in” shops in four key Eloquii locations.

Starting February 28, Eloquii will host Ella & Oak styles in a traveling roadshow, with each stop lasting for a weekend. The first pop-in will be in Atlanta, GA, followed by Washington, D.C., New York City and concluding in Philadelphia, PA.

Shoppers are invited to schedule appointments to visit the pop-in shops for 45-minute sessions with a dedicated stylist from Ella & Oak.

“Eloquii is all about catering to what our customer needs and we love working with other brands and developing exciting partnerships that provide options for our customers,” explained Mariah Chase, CEO of Eloquii, in a statement. “There is a natural synergy between our two brands, and we’re excited to bring Ella & Oak’s bridalwear to the Eloquii community.”

Ella & Oak's co-owner, Christine Callahan, added, “We admire Eloquii's commitment to the plus size woman by creating clothes that empower and allow her to express herself. This is what we are doing across bridal, and a partnership seemed like the perfect marriage of brands."