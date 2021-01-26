Eloquii sponsors BIPOC indie designers with The Cultivate Award

Eloquii is working to help independent BIPOC designers bring their visions to life and build thriving businesses. The size-inclusive womenswear label has announced its sponsorship of The Cultivate Award - an initiative presented by blog The Curvy Fashionista to support and nurture the next generation of BIPOC designers in the plus-size fashion community.

Eligible designers can apply on thecurvyfashionista.com, now through March 1. A virtual livestream fashion show will be held in May, during which winners will be announced.

One first-place winner will receive a grant of 10,000 dollars, a one-year professional mentorship program and a capsule collection produced and sold through Eloquii’s e-commerce site in 2022. Two runners-up will each receive a scholarship grant of 2,500 dollars along with additional prizes, and there will be one “Voter’s Choice” winner selected by the public.

The winner and runners-up will be selected by a panel of notable judges, including editor-in-chief of The Cut and co-founder of Black in Fashion Council Lindsay Peoples Wagner, celebrity stylist Timothy Snell, Project Runway winner Liris Crosse and Eloquii’s director of design Yesenia Torres.

Image: Eloquii