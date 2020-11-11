Eloquii teams with actor Retta on limited edition collab

Eloquii has partnered with actor Retta for the latest launch in its series, “The Eloquii Drop: Six Icons, Six Days.” The womenswear brand, which specializes in offering items in sizes 14 to 28, has been creating limited-edition collaborations with trailblazers, activists and celebrities.

The capsule created with Retta is the third of the six-part series. Previous collaborators included beauty activist Nabela Noor and gospel singer Tasha Cobbs. The series will continue through November 14.

As with each capsule in the initiative, the items in the Eloquii x Retta collaboration are limited edition. Once a style sells out, it will be gone forever.

Retta’s capsule with Eloquii includes a monochromatic white ensemble, available in three pieces: a blouse retailing at 79.95 dollars, a pair of pants retailing at 69.95 dollars and a coat costing 149.95 dollars.

"It was super fun to see the [design] process," Retta told FashionUnited in an email. "The Eloquii team walked me through the steps, from sketches to sessions with the fit model and I got to see the pieces along the way. They sent me fabric samples so that I could see and feel what the pieces would be made from. And once I saw the outfit on the fit model, we talked through what seemed to work and what didn’t and made adjustments from there... I love the whole look. God bless the gals on that Eloquii team. They made the whole process as smooth as possible.”

The Eloquii x Retta collection is currently available through the brand's e-commerce site, along with the remaining pieces from the earlier drops in the series.

Images: Eloquii