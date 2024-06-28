Elton John puts hundreds of items up for charity auction via Ebay

Famed British singer Elton John has put hundreds of personal items from his wardrobe up for sale on Ebay via a charity auction that is set to benefit his AIDS Foundation.

Dropping in time for Pride Month, the ‘Rocket Man Resale’ features a wide ranging offer of some of John’s most notable pieces, including Gucci jackets, Versace robes and customised Prada loafers.

Next to designer looks, there will also be a selection of more “affordable” items, including concert T-shirts and baseball caps.

Further contribution to the already wide spanning auction will also come from designers themselves, with the likes of Donatella Versace, Betsey Johnson and Andy Cohen also offering a number of pre-loved pieces from their wardrobes.

Items from Ebay x Elton John's Rocket Man Resale. Credits: Ebay.

In a release, John said on the project: “Giving new life to the cherished items from my wardrobe has always been special to me. For decades I’ve donated my closet’s treasures to support the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

“This Pride Month, I'm excited to share my Atlanta treasure trove on eBay, hoping these items will inspire you to express your unique spirit and bring you as much joy as they've brought me.

“Whether you're after high-end luxury or something more laid-back, there's a perfect find for everyone. Even better, every pound goes to supporting the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s work to end LGBTQ+ stigma.”