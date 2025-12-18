Emello founder discusses building a brand “built on intention”

New British luxury womenswear brand Emello is looking to take a slice of the competitive loungewear market with its elevated take on the category, with a focus on timeless silhouettes crafted for “modern women designed by women”.

Founded this year by Victoria Price, alongside co-chief executive and buying director Ashley McPherson, Emello is ambitiously looking to provide women with a “new standard” in everyday dressing, where comfort is elevated, and refinement feels effortless to help them “move beautifully” through every part of their lives, from refined knitwear matching sets to travel-ready layers in cashmere and lyocell.

Meaning “rival” in Latin from the Roman surname Aemilius, Emello is billed as a luxury womenswear label offering seasonless styles, crafted with intention in Europe and in small batches that evoke a “quiet luxury,” with a focus on craftsmanship, source certified natural fibres, such as lyocell jerseys, organic cottons, Italian-spun merino wools and cashmere, and all finished by hand.

Emello campaign Credits: Emello

“Emello is designed for the modern woman. The collection takes inspiration from the younger generation’s confidence to wear what makes them comfortable, whilst also capturing the elegance and quality that is the quiet confidence you can live in,” said Price, founder and co-chief executive of Emello. “Our garments offer refined silhouettes, superior craftsmanship, and materials that feel like a second skin. Designed with intention and worn with ease, Emello will give women the wardrobe they deserve: one that’s as high performing, understated, and multifaceted as they are.”

Price, who comes into the fashion industry following more than 20 years working in professional services at Alvarez and Marsal and EY, told FashionUnited that her aim is to combine luxurious, certified fabrics and meticulous hand-finishing from high-end fashion houses with the ease and comfort of an athleisure brand, offering women “intelligent staples” that are “endlessly wearable”.

Emello co-chief executives Ashley McPherson and Victoria Price Credits: Emello

“I've always loved fashion, but in particular I obsess over the feel and integrity of fabrics,” Price explains. “It matters to me how it feels against my skin and how it holds up in real life. Too often, I found myself disappointed with pieces that carried a premium price tag but were made from synthetic blends, and I wanted to create something more considered.

“At the same time, I saw a shift happening. Women over 30 are having their moment, and I wanted to create a brand that designs clothing with their bodies and their lives in mind. I want women who wear Emello to feel their best - polished but never overdone - no matter what their busy days bring.”

Emello campaign Credits: Emello

Emello launches with elevated loungewear collection

The brand’s debut collection unites hand-finished details with breathable fabrics for comfort, from sculpted sweaters in cashmere blends and wide-leg trousers to versatile jackets and co-ords, as well as double-layer jersey vests and T-shirts, and lyocell fleece sets, all designed for movement and versatility.

On the debut range, McPherson, who has previously held roles at The Couture Club and ISawItFirst.com, said: “We wanted to begin with a timeless, seasonless and genuinely wearable collection, one that allowed the craftsmanship, quality and fabric compositions to speak for themselves. Functionality and versatility were central, with elevated detailing, softness, and natural fibres at the heart of every decision, creating modern looks for women who want to feel polished with minimal effort.

“Women who lead busy, full lives were a huge source of inspiration, too. We thought deeply about what’s missing in their wardrobes, pieces that support their day rather than complicate it. We designed for what truly matters: practicality, comfort, ease, and quiet elegance. Clothing that can move with her from the school run to a meeting to dinner and still feel considered.”

Emello campaign Credits: Emello

One of the pieces that has quickly become a bestseller for the brand is its belt-loop leggings, which are crafted using recycled fibres from a certified B Corp mill in Portugal, retail for 140 pounds, and are currently available in three colourways: black, chocolate brown, and fig. The form-fitting, high-waisted style is buttery soft to the touch and features a “comfortable” light compression for a sculpting second-skin silhouette and breathable, moisture-wicking properties. But the key feature is the integrated belt loops, elevating an everyday piece so it can be easily styled from “day to night, journey to destination”.

McPherson added: “Our belt-loop leggings have also become a defining Emello feature, something that’s resonated strongly with our customers. They’re a perfect example of how we take a simple concept and elevate it through a practical, thoughtful idea, something small that genuinely elevates her everyday wardrobe.

“Everything is considered and purposeful.”

Emello campaign Credits: Emello

Other highlights include the reimagined crew neck sweatshirt, crafted in a in a luxurious, lyocell jersey with a brushed-soft interior, cut with a modern, slightly cropped silhouette and finished with a wide ribbed hem “to create a softly cinched shape that flatters and layers with ease,” and the fleece set made from 100 percent Lyocell fleece that is supersoft with a subtle, silklike sheen, and feels “feather-light against the skin”.

The elevated comfort of its pieces targets Emello’s audience of “accomplished women who have high standards and deserve clothes that are designed with those standards in mind,” adds Price. As each piece is crafted to navigate through the various roles a woman undertakes in a single day, from navigating the school drop-off to leading boardroom meetings, flowing through a Pilates class, or attending an intimate dinner.

“She leads a fulfilling, faceted life. She nurtures, she excels creatively and professionally, and she cares about her own wellbeing,” states Price.

The Emello woman is also front and centre of each design, explains McPherson. “Our aesthetic is refined and elegantly elevated, with a softness. Yet there’s a strength to it too, a confidence that reflects the women we create for. The aesthetic is relaxed, versatile, and understated, with elevated detailing that feels instantly polished.”

Emello campaign Credits: Emello

Emello targeting international and category expansion

Currently, Emello is only available via its direct-to-consumer website, and while the UK is its main focus, the brand has already advanced its international plans due to demand.

Price adds: “We've literally just launched for international shipping, which is earlier than planned because we've had so many inbound enquirers. We see ourselves as a brand that is relevant across international markets, so it's an exciting moment for us.”

The brand also has plans to host international trunk shows in early 2026 to give customers a chance to preview its collections in person, which Price said is “an important opportunity” for its customers to feel the quality of the fabrics, "as they're getting to know the brand”.

Emello campaign Credits: Emello

The upcoming spring/summer 2026 season will also see an evolution of the brand as it looks to push forward its innovative approach to loungewear. The palette will be refreshed, mixing in red, sea green, buttery yellow, and navy, alongside a refined mix of light neutrals, while product highlights will include lighter knitwear “that feel effortless for warm weather but still wearable in the UK”.

“We’re genuinely so excited about SS26,” said McPherson. “The design has really evolved, it feels elevated, more confident, and very distinctly Emello. We’re creating pieces that feel truly individual in the market, with silhouettes and textures that are instantly recognisable as ours.”

Looking ahead to autumn/winter 2026, McPherson adds: “We’re planning a thoughtful category expansion with soft tailoring and jackets, layering pieces that complement our knitwear and jersey, and feel like a natural extension of the Emello wardrobe.

“SS26 is a strong step forward for us, and beyond that, we’ll continue to build only where it genuinely serves our customer and fills a true gap in her wardrobe, never just for the sake of it.”