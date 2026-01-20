Emerging Barcelona designers to share runway with Stéphane Rolland at BBFW 2026

A new generation of Barcelona-based fashion designers will present their work alongside French couturier Stéphane Rolland at Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week (BBFW) 2026, following a collaborative initiative between the designer and the international bridal trade show.

More than 20 students from Barcelona design schools LCI Barcelona, IED Barcelona and ESDI have been selected to open Rolland’s runway show during Barcelona Bridal Night on April 22. The students were challenged to create original looks under the theme Sculpted by Nature, exploring volume, form and craftsmanship through a sculptural approach to bridal fashion.

The selected designs will be showcased at BBFW’s gala evening at the Montjuïc venue, before an audience of international buyers, industry professionals and media. The garments will be produced using fabrics supplied by Barcelona-based textile house Gratacós, with mentorship provided directly by Rolland and his team throughout the creative process.

The initiative reflects BBFW’s ongoing commitment to supporting emerging talent and strengthening Barcelona’s position as a global hub for fashion education and innovation. Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week will take place from April 22 to 26, 2026, featuring more than 400 brands and runway shows from 40 designers.