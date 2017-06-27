Emerging designer Wesley Berryman slams Topshop for similar designs

Another one bites the dust. While copyright issues are always prominent in the fashion industry, Topshop is just the latest in a slew of many retailers have come under fire for accusations of ripping off designs.

Just recently, Swizz Beatz called out Balenciaga's latest collection for copying a logo design. Essentially, the design was very similar to a shirt that Ruff Ryder had originally released a couple years back. Similarly, Welsey Berryman is now coming after Topshop for copying design.

Berryman debuted at New York Fashion Week recently with his Spring 2017 collection. The emerging fashion designer graded from Savannah College of Art and Design, and has even garnered a celebrity following according to Fashionista. With this newly found popularity, Berryman's lace-up design have become a bit of a staple for his clothing. Known for using bold, large lace designs through his apparel, he has created a signature look.

Topshop accused of copying Wesley Berryman lace designs

Recently, Topshop has debuted both shirts and pants that have an alarmingly similar design. Currently, the brand has pants with the similar lace design including a white laces against black clothing. The brand is also selling a jacket with the same signature lace designs including thick lace detailing for an edgy aesthetic.

Topshop ripped off Wesley Berryman pic.twitter.com/kSeFEoSnKV — LIRON EINI (@LironEini) June 22, 2017

Twitter user Liron Eini first noted the similarities in a Tweet, as reported by Fashionista. The tweet, which has approximately 550 likes and 111 retweets, states blatantly, "Topshop ripped of Wesley Berryman." The photo then shows the comparisons between Berryman's designs and Topshop's clothing. It seems that the response on social media shows a bit of backlash towards the fast-fashion retailer.

Speaking out against the allegations, Berryman posted a statement on his Instagram stating, "As an independent artist, I am absolutely devastated seeing such a huge retail chain profiting off of my ingenuity and creativity." He also commented, "Topshop is disgusting for participating in the fast-fashion meat machine, perpetuating the theft of independent designers, grinding up our ideas, and spitting them out into their stores." As the similarities were brought to Berryman's attention, it seems he is not going down without a fight with the Topshop brand, although he has not confirmed any legal action in the meantime. Currently, FashionUnited has reached out to Topshop for a comment.

Photos:Wesley Berryman / Instagram / Topshop