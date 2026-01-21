Emerging RMIT student blends Indonesian Batik with western fashion in graduate collection

Graduate designer Jessica Micheline Pangestu has unveiled her Threads of Identity collection, which combines traditional Indonesian batik with Western-inspired tailoring for the National Graduate Showcase (NGS) at the PayPal Melbourne Fashion Festival, as shared by Fashion Journal AU.

A student at RMIT University, Pangestu drew on her Chinese-Indonesian heritage to explore themes of identity, resilience and cultural fusion through four distinct looks. The collection features intricately sourced batik fabrics from Pekalongan, Indonesia, paired with sharply tailored gabardine trench elements imported from Japan.

Credits: Chrissy Dore and Naomi Rahim

Pangestu described fashion as “art on the body” and said her designs reflect the beauty of cross-cultural collaboration and personal history. Despite challenges in material sourcing and production, she credited adaptability and craftsmanship for bringing her vision to life.

Threads of Identity will be shown at the Royal Exhibition Building on 24 February, where 12 emerging designers will present their work at one of Australia’s most closely watched industry platforms.