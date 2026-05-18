Emerging Scotish brand bridging craftsmanship, footwear design, and traditional skills

Scotland-based designer Olumide Emmanuel Faleti runs Minuel Designs UK Ltd, a multidisciplinary practice combining leathercraft, footwear design, and community-focused creative education. His brand creates handcrafted leather goods and footwear, merging artisan techniques with contemporary aesthetics and cultural storytelling, reflecting a move to preserve traditional craftsmanship.

Faleti also leads workshops and community initiatives to support emerging creatives and promote hands-on skills, addressing concerns about the decline of artisanal techniques in fashion education. His work combines creative practice with educational engagement, aligning with industry efforts to reconnect young designers with material understanding and sustainable production.

His background includes work in the specialist footwear and orthotics sector in Glasgow, highlighting the interdisciplinary nature of footwear design, which increasingly emphasizes combining aesthetics with functionality.

Faleti has presented his work at events like Africa Fashion Week London, showcasing craftsmanship and cultural identity. His practice reflects the contribution of African and diaspora creatives to the UK fashion landscape, particularly in handmade production and independent design.

As industry focuses on sustainability, craftsmanship preservation, and inclusive representation, designers like Faleti, who bridge creative practice and community engagement, play a growing role in shaping future fashion and footwear design education.