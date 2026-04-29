Emerging talent award 2026 jury revealed by Dutch Design Awards

Dutch Design Awards has announced the jury for its 2026 Emerging Talent Award 2026 following the opening of nominations during Milan Design Week. The award recognises early-career designers whose work demonstrates critical thinking, innovation and future-focused practice.

The 2026 jury will be chaired by Borre Akkersdijk and includes Imruh Asha, Gabriele Chiave, Karin van Gilst, Afaina de Jong, Christian Luiten, Nalden and Hussein Suleiman.

According to organisers, the jury brings together perspectives from fashion, architecture, art, media and entrepreneurship to assess designers contributing to a more connected and internationally relevant design landscape. Akkersdijk said the group reflects the need to create conditions in which a new generation can grow, collaborate and redefine the role of design.

The programme is inviting nominations from the design community for emerging practitioners with strong vision and critical perspectives. Designers may self-nominate or be nominated until May 15 through the awards platform.

Dutch design week 2026

Finalists will be announced this summer as the Class of 2026 and will take part in Dutch Design Week 2026, scheduled for October 17–25 in Eindhoven. During the event, participants will join a shared programme focused on recognition, exchange and professional development.

A total of 30,000 euros in grants will be awarded to three winners, supported by Keep an Eye Foundation, which backs emerging creative talent. For educators and students, the initiative offers another example of how design awards are increasingly positioned not only as recognition platforms, but as tools for mentorship, visibility and career growth.