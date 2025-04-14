Emilia Wickstead designs uniforms for Air New Zealand

New uniforms designed by Emilia Wickstead for the employees of Air New Zealand have been unveiled, marking what was described as “the beginning of a new era” for the company.

The London-based, New Zealand-born designer was enlisted by the airline to create a collection that embodies its “profound sense of pride in Aotearoa”, the Māori name for New Zealand, a press release said. To do this, she worked with tā moko–a Māori tattoo technique–artist Te Rangitu Netana on hand-painted prints, which have been incorporated into the collection and tie into the mission of depicting the company’s “strong cultural heritage”.

Among the line, which will be worn by the 6,000 employees at Air New Zealand, is ‘The Fine Print – Dress’, featuring a kōwhai plant print; ‘The Collective Thread – Shirt’, created for cabin crew and ground staff and adorned in purapura whetū patterns; and the ‘le Faitaga’, a formal lavalava design to be trialled by the airline’s Pasifika team members. Pilot uniforms have also undergone a redesign, and now include a pinstripe suit with a kiwi feather lining.

In a release, Wickstead said: "Designing the Air New Zealand uniform has been an incredibly personal project for me. At the heart of it was a deep respect for the heritage and the unique identity of New Zealand's people and land. It was essential to me that this uniform tells a meaningful story about Aotearoa. I wanted to create a uniform that empowers individuals and inspires pride in all who wear it and see it. For me, good design should always evoke a sense of pride and occasion, and I believe this uniform will do just that."

The uniform is due to be trialled in May 2025, with feedback to then be gathered from staff from across the airline before rolling out to the rest of the workforce from 2026.