Emilia Wickstead launches activewear with Bodyism

London Fashion Week favourite Emilia Wickstead has launched her first activewear collection in collaboration with British wellness brand Bodyism, which features designs named after her celebrity fans including actresses Sienna Miller and Liv Tyler and models Arizona Muse and Karolina Kurkova.

Commenting on the collaboration, Emilia Wickstead said: “It was a very natural and obvious ambition of mine to create my first sportswear collection with Bodyism. I wanted to create something fun, directional, yet unexpected.

“This collection is about complimenting feminine personalities and giving them something exciting. It is about the continuous awareness of the modern woman and her needs for any and every occasion. Exercising is one of them.”

The 12-piece range features Wickstead's trademark florals, which gives a feminine edge to the functional activewear collection of leggings, jumpsuits, hoodies, jackets, sweatshirts, sports bras and a yoga mat, which both brands describe as “playfully bold yet demure”, while still having all the high-performance, technical fit and function that Bodyism activewear has become known for.

Key highlights includes the matching Sienna and Liv sports bra and leggings sets that feature dark floral prints, as well as the Karolina pastel pink jacket and fleece-lined sweatshirt, and the pink floral yoga mat.

Prices range from 80 pounds for a sports bra, up to 280 pounds for a jacket. The collection is available to shop across top retailers, as well as in-store and online at Bodyism.com

Images: via Bodyism website