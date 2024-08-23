Emily in Paris: Who wears what in season 4?

Emily in Paris season 4, much like previous seasons, has graced our screens with an array of dazzling outfits. FashionUnited tracked down the brands and designers behind some of the most striking looks.

For this new season, of which the first part is available on Netflix since August 15, costume designer Marylin Fitoussi sourced from a significant number of French brands, but not exclusively.

The cast sports a piece by New York-based English artist Patrick Church and another from Ukrainian brand Ruslan Baginskiy.

Also noteworthy is the inclusion of designs by LISAA fashion school students, with their now-famous 'penis pants,' and the integration of resale platform Vestiaire Collective.

Emily in Paris: The brands and designers shaping Season 4

Camille Razat, who plays Camille, is seen wearing the Chappi blouse by Claudie Pierlot.

Camille Razat, Emily In Paris. Credits: Emily In Paris, Netflix.

Lily Collins, aka Emily Cooper, rocks the Sabadell Waxy leather jacket by Parisian brand Possery.

Lily Collins in Possery. Credits: Emily In Paris, Netflix

Actor Jin Xuan Mao, who plays Etienne, is styled in a pink Delilah ensemble by English artist Patrick Church.

Jin Xuan Mao in Patrick Church. Credits: Emily in Paris. Netflix.

Samuel Arnold, who portrays Julien, sports an Isabel Marant jacket and the Mini Cagette Pouch Jaune bag by French brand Domestique.

Samuel Arnold in Domestique. Credits: Emily in Paris. Netflix.

Lily Collins is seen in a striking ensemble by Harris Reed, creative director of Nina Ricci. The striped outfit draws inspiration from Truman Capote's legendary 1966 masked ball, according to Vogue France.

Lily Collins in Nina Ricci. Credits: Emily in Paris. Netflix

Lily Collins wears the La Maille Pralu cropped cardigan by Jacquemus.

Lily Collins in Jacquemus. Credits: Emily in Paris. Netflix.

Lily Collins is spotted in a striped ensemble by French brand Tara Jarmon.

Lily Collins in Tara Jarmon. Credits: Emily in Paris, Netflix.

Lily Collins wears a blue ensemble by Barbara Bui.

Lily Collins in Barbara Bui. Credits: Emily in Paris. Netflix.

Ashley Park, who plays Mindy Chen, is seen in a floral off-the-shoulder dress by Australian label Zimmermann, paired with a cap by Ukrainian brand Ruslan Baginskiy.

Ashley Park in Zimmermann Credits: Emily in Paris. Netflix.

Lily Collins sports a 70s-inspired top by Italian brand La DoubleJ.

Lily Collins in La DoubleJ Credits: Emily in Paris. Netflix.

Other notable brands featured in Season 4 include Drôle de Monsieur, Sébline, Miu Miu, Balmain, Maison Rabih Kayrouz, Missoni, Delvaux, and Tod’s.

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.FR, was subsequently translated with the help of an AI tool and edited by Veerle Versteeg.