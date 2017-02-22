Emma Watson highlights sustainable fashion

Actress Emma Watson is putting the spotlight on sustainable fashion by launching a new Instagram account to showcase her looks worn during her current Beauty and the Beast press tour.

Since launching two days ago the actress has gathered more than 291,000 fans and showcased looks featuring brands including Stella McCartney, Filippa K, Good Guys, Louis Vuitton, Oscar de la Renta, Burberry, and Woron.

In each look, Watson documents all the sustainable fashion, which has all been verified by Eco Age, a brand consultancy with a sustainable fashion focus, founded by Livia Firth.

In her first look, Watson is seen wearing a coat from Stella McCartney, which the actress describes as the “world’s first luxury brand that is committed to producing products that do not use leather, skins, feathers or fur”, adding that brand has “spent years developing ways of using materials such as regenerated cashmere, recycled fabrics, organic cotton and forest-friendly fabrics”.

The actress praises Swedish brand Filippa K for its commitment to the “four Rs” reducing, repairing, reusing and recycling, while her shoes highlight Good Guys a brand that doesn’t use any animal products in its collections.

The movie press tour has also featured a number of custom looks including a red, black and blue Louis Vuitton dress designed by Nicolas Ghesquière, which features a Newline recycled polyester fabric created from used plastic bottles that have been spun into yarns in Italy. While her custom Oscar de la Renta look designed by Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia, the new co-creative directors features organic silk.