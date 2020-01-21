Emma Willis launches sportswear collection

TV presenter Emma Willis has launched her first sportswear collection as part of her on-going collaboration with Next, which has previously featured womenswear, lingerie and jewellery.

The collection was inspired from the presenter’s love of sports, particularly boxing and reformer pilates, which she states keeps her “staying fit and healthy”.

Her debut sportswear edit has been designed for a variety of sports and features activewear essentials including supportive sports bras, leggings and practical swimwear.

“Sportswear was something I really wanted to do. January just seems perfect because you have that month of indulgence for Christmas,” explains Willis in a statement. “It was also really important to do sportswear that looked really good but was functional and also didn’t cost the earth, so it was affordable.”

Carrying on from her other collections for Next, Willis’ sportswear range is available in sizes 6-22 or XS-XXL.

Highlights include mix-and-match vests and leggings, soft hoodies and joggers as post-workout loungewear, as well as sports bras and swimwear.

Images: courtesy of Next