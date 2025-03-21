Endless Fashion: Sustainability to take centre stage at Taipei Fashion Week AW25

From March 27 to March 30, Taiwan’s capital will once again be immersed in fashion. Taipei Fashion Week (TPEFW), to be primarily held in its usual location of Songshan Cultural and Creative Park (SCCP), will be returning for its seventh year, for which it will continue building on the foundations and growth moving it towards the goal of cementing its place on the international fashion calendar.

Over the four day span, seven Taiwanese brands will be hosting their own standalone shows between SCCP and other sites throughout the city. Among them are young brands like Chow des Homme and Hansen Atelier, as well as the more storied labels of Liyu Tsai and Yenline, giving a glimpse into the generational disparities existing within Taiwanese fashion.

For this season, the event’s theme centres around the concept organisers say is “deeply rooted in sustainability”, dubbed ‘Endless Fashion’. While the idea was used to inform the visual campaign of the AW25 event, it also intertwines with the schedule, defining the concept of the Opening Show, entitled ‘From Life, For Life’.

Here, six local designers were partnered with companies from Taiwan’s textile industry, which in turn provided each participant with 100 yards of recycled fabric to help craft a 10-look capsule collection. Designers were required to not only put to use technologies like digital pattern-making and virtual fitting, but were also requested to make at least one of their pieces entirely from a single-component material, such as nylon or polyester.

Sustainability market to draw in public, industry insiders bring advice to forums

TPFEW said that the initiative intends to demonstrate how its local industry “is responding with concrete action” to increasingly concerning environmental crises. The idea is to bring circularity beyond existing as simply a slogan, and instead position it as an “ongoing movement” as the country strives “to set a new standard for sustainability”.

To further extend this mission, the fashion week will also be hosting a Sustainable Fashion Market on the final day, where designers have been invited to sell sample pieces or off-season inventory. Second-hand clothing from fashion professionals and celebrities will also be on offer. The market will coincide with a Sustainability Workshop, with both events intending to extend the fashion event to the public and encourage them to also rethink their consumption habits.

To help both educate its designers and to garner advice for its own benefit, TPEFW will further host a seminar, ‘Fashion The Next’, which will be held on March 28. For this, the former executive director of Seoul Fashion Week, Jung Kuho, will speak on key factors of South Korea’s fashion event, and offer advice and insights to young brands looking to venture into international markets.

Running alongside TPEFW will be the biannual B2B matchmaking event, Taipei In Style, located in the neighbouring building of SCCP Warehouse 3. Here, 30 Taiwanese brands will be on display in a setting intending to encourage industry networking.

On the first day of the trade show, March 27, educational charity Redress will be on site to host a Trend Forum centred around sustainable fashion. During this time, the organisation’s executive director, Nissa Cornish, will be speaking about ‘Circular and Sustainable Fashion: Supporting Emerging Designers and Industry’. Alumni from the Redress programme, descending from both Hong Kong and Taiwan, will also have their pieces showcased during the event.