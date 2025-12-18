Entertainment first: Intimissimi becomes the new star brand of Emily in Paris

In 2024, the fourth season of Netflix's hit series Emily in Paris revolutionised product placement strategy by fully integrating brands into its storyline. In 2025, the brand Intimissimi (Oniverse group) has secured a prime role in the fifth season, which was unveiled this Thursday, December 18.

Storyline

In the third episode of the new season, Emily works for a marketing agency. She is invited to present her creative idea for a new Intimissimi campaign, but a linguistic misunderstanding transforms the word “Intimissimi” into “Intimité” (intimacy). “From this confusion, a light-hearted and witty plot is born, during which the heroine unexpectedly finds herself reflecting on her own intimacy, her relationships and her personal future,” the brand explained in a press release.

Intimissimi's presence in 'Emily in Paris' does not stop at the storyline. The character of Emily, along with others, wears several pieces from the brand in the episode. This includes items from a collection named Pretty Flowers, which is available on the brand's e-commerce site.

Between 500,000 and one million euros

The lingerie brand has not disclosed any figures regarding its partnership with Netflix. It stated that “the collaboration between the show's creators and the brand came about almost by chance, before evolving into a partnership that brings together two closely related worlds: fashion and storytelling, united by a shared vision of contemporary femininity.”

The cost of such a collaboration could be between 500,000 and one million euros, according to figures provided in 2024 by Jean Dominique Bourgeois, director of the Place to Be Media agency, to the publication Stratégies.

Intimissimi considers this a “significant milestone for the brand, which has been given a key role in representing Italian elegance in one of the most iconic series of recent years, a symbol of the dialogue between fashion, pop culture and female empowerment.”

A visual from the collaboration between the series Emily in Paris and the brand Intimissimi. Credits: Intimissimi.

This collaboration is significant. It demonstrates the growing power of streaming platforms as visibility drivers for European brands. In 2024, Vestiaire Collective collaborated with the series and gained 10,000 new followers on its Instagram account in just five days (figures from Metricool). This figure demonstrates the impact of a globally successful series.