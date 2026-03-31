Entries open for 2026 Fashion SVP Designer of the Year Award

Final-year fashion students across the UK and Europe are invited to apply for the 2026 Fashion SVP Designer of the Year Award, with submissions now officially open. The competition offers emerging designers the opportunity to present their work live at FASHION SVP, taking place on 28–29 April 2026 at Olympia London.

Open to undergraduate and MA students, the award recognises innovation in design, sustainability and commercial thinking, aiming to bridge the gap between fashion education and industry. Finalists will showcase their collections to buyers, manufacturers and industry professionals, gaining exposure at a pivotal stage in their careers.

Last year’s Designer of the Year was Mingyu Li, an MA Fashion graduate from Kingston University. Judges praised the winning collection for its strong concept, research and execution. A panel of industry experts will again select shortlisted finalists, who will present their work during the event.

Entries close on 6 April 2026.

The award forms part of Fashion SVP, which brings together manufacturers from the UK, Turkey, Portugal and the Far East with sourcing professionals, brands and retailers. The 2026 edition comes as companies reassess global sourcing strategies amid rising costs, sustainability demands and shifting supply chains.