Entries open for iD International Emerging Designer Awards 2027

Applications are now open for the iD International Emerging Designer Awards 2027, offering fashion graduates and emerging designers from around the world the opportunity to present their work during iD Dunedin Fashion Week in New Zealand. Organised in partnership with Otago Polytechnic, the awards have supported emerging talent since 2005 and are recognised as one of Australasia's longest-running international competitions for graduate fashion designers.

The competition is open to recent graduates in fashion and textile design who completed their qualifications within the past seven years. Entrants are invited to submit collections of three to five looks, accompanied by design and sustainability statements. A dedicated Natural Luxury with Wool category is also available for eligible collections.

To support international participation, organisers have introduced a two-round application process. While the first submission round has closed, the second and final deadline is 30 November 2026. Finalists will be invited to Dunedin in March 2027 to present their collections before an international judging panel and the public during iD Dunedin Fashion Week.

Alongside cash prizes, the awards offer emerging designers opportunities to gain industry exposure, receive feedback from established fashion professionals and build international networks. Recent editions have also placed increased emphasis on sustainability, diversity and size inclusivity within the competition and its associated events.