Erdem collaborates with de Gournay

Contemporary luxury fashion label, Erdem has unveiled an exclusive collection with luxury interiors brand de Gournay.

The collection spans an exclusive hand-painted wallpaper and an 11 piece ready-to-wear range, all of which have been designed by Erdem, who was chosen by the luxury interiors brand for his “signature expression of halcyon romance”.

The hand-painted wallpaper features Erdem’s signature floral motifs, including hydrangea, hollyhock, irises, chrysanthemum and morning glory which sit amidst sparrows, warblers, pheasant and egrets interspersed throughout the design.

The botanical scene was rendered on silk and Xuan paper and translated into a printed fabric for the ready-to-wear collection, by altered in scale as a florid pattern garlanded across grounds of navy, white and black, across tiered gowns and poplin summer dresses, fluted skirts and frilled top.

Key styles include the Erdem staple, the ‘Clementine’ floor-length gown with its high neck and cuffed bishop sleeve, crafted from silk voile reimagined in the exclusive Erdem x de Gournay print, and the ‘Aurelio’ ankle-length dress, a key silhouette in the spring/summer 2020 collection, which features short, flounce sleeves, a button-down front, a high-neck collar and a tiered frill hem.

The aim of spring/summer 2020 collaboration was to “combine the exquisite character of both brands”, with de Gournay’s first executions of wallpaper in ‘Golden Yellow’, ‘Adam Grey’ and a ‘Kelly Green’ painted to join their Chinoiserie collection.

The Erdem apparel collection will be available through exclusive retails partners Bergdorf Goodman, Net-A-Porter and Erdem.com.

