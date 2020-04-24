Ermenegildo Zegna to host alternative format show in July

Pitti Uomo and Milan men’s fashion week may have been canceled but Ermenegildo Zegna is embracing a new channel to present its spring summer 2021 collection.

The Italian luxury company said it will show in a virtual format, noting the challenging circumstances during the pandemic and using it as a stimulus to change the parameters. It is also an opportunity to share what the brand creates in a different way.

“There is a moment for everything,” Gildo Zegna, CEO of the Ermenegildo Zegna Group said in a statement. “And this is the time to think about the near future in a different way. “

“I have always wanted to experiment with alternative formats that can be used to communicate my creative process to an ever wider audience. The idea that this season I will present the collection with a digital tool gives me great energy and freedom of thought, because I can finally enter directly into people’s homes, “said Alessandro Sartori, artistic director of the Ermenegildo Zegna Group.

The announcement of the Italian men’s luxury clothing company comes after Italy’s National Chamber of Fashion to postpone the men’s fashion shows and presentations, originally scheduled for June 19-23, 2020.

The latest updates sees the men’s SS21 presentations amalgamated with the womenswear catwalk season scheduled for September 22-28.

Image via Ermenegildo Zegna website