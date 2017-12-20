Ermenegildo Zegna to launch beachwear collection

Ermenegildo Zegna is diving into unchartered waters and launching its first Beachwear Collection for SS18.

The range will include technical swimwear garments developed in collaboration with Isa Spa, complemented by sartorial beach and swim boxers complete with a waterproof pouch, polo shirts, sweaters and towels.

"In my new vision of the Ermenegildo Zegna style I could not think of a perfect wardrobe without a beachwear collection, where research into innovative materials such as microlite or ultralight seersucker meets the new aesthetic Zegna," said artistic director Alessandro Sartori.

The collection will launch this month in selected Ermenegildo Zegna boutiques and on the brand's website. The diversification into the beachwear market may prove to be a way to push the new lifestyle course of the Ermenegildo Zegna group which ended 2016 with a turnover of 1.176 billion euro and a net profit of 20 million euro.

Photo courtesy of Ermenegildo Zegna