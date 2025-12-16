ESMOD blends craftsmanship and technology in modern fashion education

ESMOD, the historic French fashion school founded in 1841, is modernising its education model by integrating traditional craftsmanship with cutting‑edge digital tools to prepare students for evolving careers in fashion design and business, according to an article published on Business of Fashion.

Ranked among the world’s top five international fashion schools and recently rebranded for its 180th anniversary, ESMOD emphasises a curriculum that balances hands‑on skills like pattern‑making with emerging technologies such as 3D modelling, artificial intelligence design applications, and professional digital fashion software.

The institution also reports strong placement rates in both design and business programmes and maintains partnerships with global brands, offering internships and industry exposure. Students have access to extensive historical archives and collaborative opportunities, including internationally themed programmes and showcases such as the annual Talent Show.

ESMOD aims to equip graduates with versatility for roles across fashion, technology and creative industries by combining heritage knowledge with forward‑thinking digital fluency.