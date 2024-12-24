ESMOD Paris to celebrate the art of drag in its upcoming exhibition

This coming February, fashion school ESMOD Paris will present an exhibition entirely dedicated to the world of drag. Miss Boo, Kitty Space, and Drapeau Blanc, all former students of the school, will explore the art of drag through the lens of fashion.

From February 7 to February 27 2025, ESMOD will open the doors to its exhibition entitled ‘The Art of Drag: 3 Fashion Perspectives’ at its Parisian campus located at 12 rue de La Rochefoucauld.

The school aims to celebrate "diversity, boldness, and self-expression through fashion." To achieve this, it brings together the paths of three alumni, now celebrated figures in the French drag scene: Miss Boo, Kitty Space, and Drapeau Blanc.

Throughout their visit, attendees will have the opportunity to discover "iconic outfits, extravagant accessories, and captivating photographs," ESMOD promises in a statement.

The exhibition will be accompanied by a panel discussion on Thursday February 13 from 7 pm to 9 pm CET, where the three artists will reflect on the positive impact of drag on their lives. The event is free, but booking is required.

For ESMOD, the event is a way to honour its alumni. This way the school reaffirms its ambitions: to be a training institution but also a space for freedom and creativity.

This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.FR, translated and edited from French into English by Veerle Versteeg.