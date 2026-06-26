ESMOD Paris to showcase emerging designers at Talent Show 2026

ESMOD Paris will present the work of its graduating Bachelor Fashion Design students at Talent Show 2026, an annual runway event set to take place on 30 June in Paris. The showcase will bring together more than 300 guests from the fashion, luxury and creative industries, along with media, institutions, alumni and recruiters, to discover the next generation of designers.

Selected from the Class of 2026's final projects, 32 collections comprising nearly 100 looks will be presented during a 25-minute runway show. Each designer will showcase two to three outfits, highlighting a range of creative approaches developed during their studies.

According to ESMOD Paris, the collections reflect issues shaping contemporary fashion, including craftsmanship, sustainability, new technologies, interdisciplinary practices and evolving relationships to identity and the body. The event is intended to provide insight into themes likely to influence the industry's future.

The show extends beyond the designers themselves, involving more than 50 models as well as teaching teams, hair and makeup professionals and students working behind the scenes. Haircare brand Kevin Murphy and cosmetics company Le Rouge Français are supporting the event as official partners.

Founded in 1841 by Alexis Lavigne, ESMOD describes the Talent Show as part of its longstanding mission to support and promote emerging talent. Through the annual presentation, graduating students are given an opportunity to introduce their work to professionals across the fashion, luxury and cultural sectors as they prepare to enter the industry.