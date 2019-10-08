ESMOD winners at 48h Maisons de Mode

Former ESMOD students were out in force at the 11th edition of the 48h Maisons de Mode on September 13 at the Gare Saint Sauveur in Lille.

Established ten years ago, this fashion festival now welcomes more than 15,000 visitors annually for a weekend filled with events. It kicks off with two Maisons de Mode fashion shows: one dedicated to professionals and one dedicated to the public. Industry professionals award their Coup de Coeur prizes to the designer of their choice. All this is followed by two days of activities and events, including photo shoots, fashion workshops, model casting calls, an important designers’ outlet, parties and other surprises.

For the 11th edition, major French fashion institutions presented their prizes to their favourite designers. Thus, the Fédération du Prêt à Porter Féminin awarded its prize to Thomas Vasseur (ESMOD Roubaix class 2010) for his brand, Voir(e) which also received the Who's Next/Première Classe award. The customized prosthesis brand U-Exist, co-founded by Amandine Labbé (ESMOD Roubaix), received the prize of choice from the sponsor, Armand Hadida. The final winner of the coveted Maisons de Mode award went to Daniel Essa (ESMOD Damas) for his sneaker brand.