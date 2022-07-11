Esprit unveils new brand mascot

Esprit has introduced a new brand mascot, ‘Joy the Dolphin’ as it continues its international comeback.

In a statement, Esprit said that the new mascot personifies the brand’s “essence in celebrating life, love, and togetherness,” and that it chose a dolphin as they are “playful, charming, and intuitive, and are often associated with love, friendship, and kindness”. Dolphins also represent all the values that Esprit represents as they “cherish teamwork and have the innate ability to display a strong sense of empathy”.

‘Joy the Dolphin’ will act as a bridge that brings the Esprit community together and will be used as part of brand experiences, products, and customer engagement-focused activations to “truly reach out and connect the brand around the world”.

Image: Esprit

The use of a dolphin as a mascot also “represents the resurgence of pink dolphins in recent years after a long absence, a sign of hopefulness,” added Esprit. It also aims to symbolise the brand’s eco-commitments and mark the brand’s return to key markets as it looks to “form closer connections with global consumers”.

Commenting on the mascot launch, William Pak, chief executive officer at Esprit, said: “We hope Joy the Dolphin inspires everyone to harness the power of collective potential in society. Life is better lived together, and we can make the world a more beautiful, harmonious place by being there for each other.”

Image: Esprit

Esprit has teased the arrival of its new mascot with its ‘Color Dolphin’ capsule collection that features dolphin badges, and ‘Joy the Dolphin’ will also be featured in the ‘Dolphin Tennis Club’ collection launching this month.