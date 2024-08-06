Esquire launches debut men’s fragrances with Michael Malul

Men’s media brand Esquire has launched its first-ever fragrance line in collaboration with fragrance house Michael Malul, facilitated by licensing agency IMG.

The four new fragrances pay homage to Esquire's rich literary history and notable contributors, from F. Scott Fitzgerald and E. E. Cummings to new journalism legends like Tom Wolfe and the magazine’s many editors-in-chief.

From this inspiration, the names of the four initial new scents were born: American Novelist, Modern Poet, New Journalist and Editor in Chief.

Esquire fragrance line with Michael Malul Credits: Esquire / Michael Malul

Michael Sebastian, editor-in-chief of Esquire, said in a statement: “Our readers have an insatiable appetite for stories about men’s fragrance and grooming. And we’ve been talking about developing men’s fragrances for years.

“After the successful launch of our jewellery line, this felt like the right time to do it. It’s the natural next step in creating products that will resonate with our readers.”

American Novelist is described as an ambery, warm fragrance with bergamot, leather, and cedar, while Modern Poet offers a “herbal, dreamy, green fragrance” with notes including matcha, gin, and patchouli.

New Journalist is a blue, aquatic, “approachable fragrance” with notes of apple leaf, blue lavender, and sandalwood, and Editor in Chief covers the darker side of the fragrance wheel with a bold and spicy scent featuring notes of clove, labdanum and tonka bean.

Esquire fragrance line with Michael Malul Credits: Esquire / Michael Malul

Hanan Malul, chief executive officer at Michael Malul, added: "Collaborating with Esquire on this line of fragrances has been rewarding from start to finish.

"We had the pleasure of diving into Esquire's incredible history, and its inspiring trajectory, to bring it to life through fragrances. The result is something very special that we're excited for people to experience."

Each scent is available in 100ml bottles and on sale through Michael Malul's website for 117 pounds / 120 US dollars before rolling out on Amazon and in major retailers across the US.

Esquire plans to add further fragrances to the collection “throughout the next few years”.