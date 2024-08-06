EssilorLuxottica enhances sunglasses protection with Asurion Europe

Eyewear manufacturer EssilorLuxottica, which boasts a portfolio of brands, including Ray-Ban, Persol, and Oakley, has teamed up with tech care company Asurion Europe to offer sunglasses protection.

The new insurance service ‘SunLove Protection Plan’ offers customers the chance to insure their new sunglasses at the point of purchase within Sunglass Hut and David Clulow stores.

The 12-month insurance policy ensures immediate protection against accidental damage, chipped or broken frames, scratched or cracked lenses, and normal wear and tear. It offers same-day replacement for any damaged sunglasses.

Gavin Miller, chief executive at Asurion Europe, said in a statement: “We are accustomed to developing unique value propositions for our customers, and this was no exception. We are pleased to diversify our portfolio by offering this exclusive insurance product for EssilorLuxottica and their brands.

“We’ll be giving our backing to the most prestigious name in the eyewear sector, so that customers can invest in their desired products with the peace of mind insurance provides.”