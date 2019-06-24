Estée Lauder Companies joins Humane Society International campaign

The beauty industry is following in fashion's footsteps in advocating for the humane treatment of animals. As numerous fashion players including Gucci, Versace, Prada, Michael Kors, Tom Ford, Burberry and Net-a-Porter have made moves against animal cruelty through banning the use of fur in designs, beauty manufacturers are supporting a global ban on cosmetics testing on animals.

The Estée Lauder Companies announced its support for the Humane Society International's #BeCrueltyFree campaign. Estée Lauder joins brands including Avon, Procter & Gamble and Unilever in its stance against animal testing. With a wide range of brands across cosmetics, fragrance, skincare and hair care, support from the Estée Lauder Companies makes a significant impact.

“We are proud to partner with Humane Society International, an organization that has done such thoughtful work advocating for animals everywhere," senior vice president, global corporate affairs for The Estée Lauder Companies, Anna Klein, said in a statement published on the Humane Society International website. "They have been a wonderful partner and advisor as we work together towards our common goal to bring an end to cosmetics animal testing, worldwide.”

#BeCrueltyFree campaign is an educational campaign that works to bring the issue of animal testing to the attention to federal legislators, regulators and corporate and other stakeholders. The campaign's overall mission is to "ensure that all newly manufactured cosmetics are both safe and cruelty-free. It has already helped shape cosmetics animal testing and sale bans in nearly 40 countries," as stated in the press release.

“Animal testing is last century’s science, but to legislate it out of existence requires us to join forces with forward-looking industry leaders like The Estée Lauder Companies," said Kitty Block, president of Humane Society International and president and CEO of the Humane Society of the United States.

"I’m confident that by working together with beauty companies through our #BeCruelty campaign, we can help bring an end to cosmetics testing on animals by 2023.”