Eton named debut production partner for redesigned uniforms for the United Nations

Swedish menswear brand Eton has announced that it is the first production partner for the redesigned uniforms for the United Nations tour guides at the organization's headquarters in New York.

A new initiative, the project sees students from the Swedish School of Textiles at the University of Borås create the uniforms. Marking the United Nations' debut collaboration with a fashion design school, the initiative sees 20 BFA and MFA fashion design students work together to reimagine UN tour guides' uniforms, an iconic emblem since the UN's opening in New York in 1952.

The United Nations has a long history of working with leaders in the fashion industry, with previous partnerships including Dior and Benetton. The latest initiative highlights Sweden’s rich textile heritage, focusing on Borås—a city that has played a central role in the nation’s textile industry since the 19th century and is home to both the Swedish School of Textiles and Eton.

Eton Supports Emerging Design Talent in Collaboration with United Nations Uniform Project Credits: Eton

As the production partner for the initiative, Eton provided archival fabrics, offered guidance and mentorship from its in-house design and assortment team, and provided production assistance. The final uniform features a tailored shirt and dress with asymmetrical cuts, accompanied by a sophisticated neckerchief-style scarf, each element reflecting Eton’s signature craftsmanship and commitment to detail.

“Our longstanding connection to the Swedish School of Textiles made this collaboration a natural fit,” said Janelle Hallberg, brand communications Director at Eton, in a statement. “It was a unique opportunity to share our expertise, support emerging talent, and contribute to a project rooted in purpose and global relevance. Seeing Eton fabrics interpreted through a new generation of designers has been both inspiring and rewarding.”

Swedish Menswear Brand Eton Supports Emerging Design Talent in Landmark Collaboration with United Nations Uniform Project Credits: Eton

Additional pieces, including a blazer and trousers, were developed in collaboration with other Swedish partners and are distinguished by a custom interior label created exclusively for this initiative.

“Eton was carefully selected, where flexibility, craftsmanship, sustainability, and skills were important factors among others,” said Susanne Nejderås, textile strategist at the Swedish School of Textiles and overall project manager in a statement. “Their mentorship contributed to the shirts, dresses, and scarves, bringing invaluable quality and expertise to the project.”

In addition, sustainability was a guiding principle throughout the project, in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Eton’s contribution of premium fabrics ensured that the uniforms are not only aesthetically refined but also environmentally conscious.

Eton Supports Emerging Design Talent in Landmark Collaboration with United Nations Uniform Project Credits: Eton

The initiative is financed by the University of Borås and the Paul Frankenius Foundation for the Swedish University of Fashion & Textiles, with additional support from the Swedish government.

The collection was unveiled to the public during a dedicated fashion show at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on April 22, in celebration of Earth Day 2025. Established in Sweden in 1928, Eton is a globally recognized menswear brand and expert shirtmaker, celebrated for its heritage craftsmanship, quality, and timeless design.