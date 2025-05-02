Eton unveils tennis-inspired collection with Tretorn

Two Scandinavian brands, menswear label Eton, renowned as a specialist shirtmaker, and Tretorn, known for its stylish and functional shoes, have united for a tennis-inspired capsule collection for spring/summer 2025.

The limited-edition Eton x Tretorn unisex collection blends sportswear with modern tailoring, drawing inspiration from vintage tennis, collegiate prep, and contemporary tailoring to redefine off-court style.

Eton x Tretorn collection campaign Credits: Eton by James Harvey Kelly

It features a refined yet laid-back aesthetic brought to life in a curated colour palette of deep green, navy blue, eggshell white, and sandy beige, with Eton’s signature regimental stripes and bold vertical patterns paying homage to classic tennis and prep-school influences.

Key styles include relaxed striped shirts, thick-knit varsity cardigans and V-neck vests, tailored “track” chino and shorts, as well as a reworking of Tretorn’s classic Nylite sneakers, which have been given a playful makeover with interchangeable laces.

Eton x Tretorn collection campaign Credits: Eton by James Harvey Kelly

Mija Bladmo, assortment director at Eton, said in a statement: “The style of the capsule is distinct for both of us and marks a major moment for Eton - our first full-look collection.

“Originally inspired by a vintage tennis aesthetic that blends our respective brand's signature design, craftsmanship and heritage. It’s versatile, modern, and a standout mix of tailoring with a sportif edge.”

Eton x Tretorn collection campaign Credits: Eton by James Harvey Kelly

Carl-Henrik Hallèn, head of design at Tretorn, added: “Tretorn was among the first sneaker brands to emerge in the early 1900s, with our Nylite model becoming an iconic tennis shoe decades later.

“In collaboration with Eton, we've reimagined the Nylite with a contemporary twist—blending classic tennis-inspired aesthetics with fun details that allow for a personal expression for an off-court playground look.”

The Eton x Tretorn capsule collection is available from May 7 exclusively through select Eton stores, etonshirts.com and tretorn.com.

Eton x Tretorn collection campaign Credits: Eton by James Harvey Kelly

Eton x Tretorn collection campaign Credits: Eton by James Harvey Kelly