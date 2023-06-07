Etro and Safilo ink eyewear licensing deal

Italian fashion label Etro has signed a ten-year global licensing deal with the Safilo Group to design, manufacture, and distribute its branded eyewear collections.

Etro said that Safilo would launch its first eyewear collection, featuring sunglasses and optical frames, for the spring/summer 2024 season, under the creative direction of Marco De Vincenzo.

Fabrizio Cardinali, chief executive at Etro, said in a statement: “The partnership with a leading company like Safilo represents a further step in the expansion of Etro’s offer to the market, making it increasingly complete and broad. The Eyewear segment will join the Ready-to-Wear, Home, Fragrance and Etro Kids collection that has been recently announced.

“I have always considered Etro a 360 degree lifestyle brand and I’m very pleased to achieve this new milestone to complete a global and integrated vision dedicated to different product categories and consumer types.”

Angelo Trocchia, chief executive of Safilo Group, added: “We are very proud to start this new collaboration with a Company that represents fashion and textile excellence. Our creative team is in harmony with Marco De Vincenzo, with whom we are working to create a distinctive collection, able to enhance the brand potential in the eyewear category to the fullest.

“Etro is a luxury brand that boasts a rich history in reinterpreting beauty standards, and it is recognized for its iconic patterns. Furthermore, Etro is fully integrated into our portfolio strengthening our offer.”